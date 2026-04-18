Ahead of RAF 08 Saturday night, a late change was made to the main event of Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishivili. Due to an injury sustained by Cejudo ahead of the card, the main event was canceled, per CEO Chad Bronstein.

“As we get set for tonight’s RAF08, we want to share some important updates to tonight’s card,” Bronstein said in a statement. “Henry Cejudo is out due to injury, and his matchup with Merab Dvalishivili has been canceled. Arman Tsarukyan vs Urijah Faber is now the main event of the evening, with Kyle Snyder vs Rizabek Aitmukhan as the co-main event.

“RAF08 will deliver an incredible night of action and features some of the best wrestlers in the world today. We’re looking forward to seeing all our fans at the Liacouras Center tonight, or live on FOX Nation at 8:00 PM ET.”

Real American Freestyle continues its rise in combat sports, giving former collegiate wrestling stars and the world’s best wrestlers a pro outlet in the United States. RAF 08 is set for Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. You can stream exclusively on FOX Nation.

Updated RAF08 Match Card:

Darian Cruz vs Lucas Byrd (Bantamweight)

Jordan Oliver vs Mike VanBrill (Featherweight)

Lance Palmer vs Cayden Henschel (Lightweight)

Vladimer Khinchegashvili vs Johnni DiJulius (Featherweight)

Jason Nolf vs Joey Blaze (Middleweight)

Real Woods vs Anthony Ashnault (Featherweight)

Helen Maroulis vs Alexis Janiak (Bantamweight Championship)

Anthony Cassioppi vs Shamil Sharipov (Heavyweight)

Zahid Valencia vs Aeoden Sinclair (Cruiserweight)

Co-Main Event: Kyle Snyder vs Rizabek Aitmukhan (Light Heavyweight Championship)

Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs Urijah Faber (Middleweight)

“Philadelphia is a fight city, and RAF belongs on the biggest stages,” Bronstein said ahead of the event. “When athletes of our caliber step onto the RAF stage, it reinforces what this league represents — the professional home for the sport’s best.”

“Top to bottom this is one of our best cards yet. We are bringing together wrestlers from all walks of combat sports that people can’t see anywhere else,” co-founder Izzy Martinez added.