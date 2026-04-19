RAF 08: Jordan Oliver defeats Mike Van Brill 5-0, wants to 'take it to the parking lot'

Jordan Oliver defeated Mike Van Brill 5-0 at RAF 08 in Philadelphia Saturday night. A four point takedown in the second period was the big difference for the former two-time NCAA champion from Oklahoma State.

The former Rutgers standout didn’t turn it up until the third period when trying to use upper body throws and inside trips. But Oliver wasn’t having it and wasn’t having any of Van Brill’s hard clubs during the match.

Before the official decision was announced, Oliver and Van Brill shoved each other and kept jawing at one another. You can see the big score below.

Jordan Oliver adds another win to his résumé at RAF08, beating Mike VanBrill 5-0 after a big four-point move broke it open.



In his post-match interview, Oliver said he told VanBrill they could “take it to the parking lot.” pic.twitter.com/TZCH9tJHwV — Saturday Night Lights (@WrestlingSNL) April 19, 2026

In the post-fight interview, Oliver told Chael Sonnen they could “take it to the parking lot.” Olivier also claimed Van Brill “talked his way” into a match at Real American Freestyle, considering the comparison of their collegiate and international accolades.

Oliver was a three-time NCAA finalist for Oklahoma State, winning two titles in 2011 and ’13, while finishing as the runner-up in 2012. Van Brill qualified for NCAAs three times in his career with Rutgers and took third place at a loaded Big Ten Tournament in 2021.

Oliver was already the featherweight champion for RAF, but due to missed weight, including on Saturday, he was eventually stripped of the title. He teased a move to 155 pounds in his post-fight chat with Sonnen in front of the crowd, while calling out Penn State legend Zain Retherford.

Real American Freestyle is streamed exclusively on FOX Nation. Click HERE to watch past and present events.

Ahead of RAF 08 Saturday night, a late change was made to the main event of Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Due to an injury sustained by Cejudo, the 2008 Olympic Gold Medalist and former two-weight UFC champ, ahead of the card, the main event was canceled, per CEO Chad Bronstein.

“As we get set for tonight’s RAF08, we want to share some important updates to tonight’s card,” Bronstein said in a statement. “Henry Cejudo is out due to injury, and his matchup with Merab Dvalishivili has been canceled. Arman Tsarukyan vs Urijah Faber is now the main event of the evening, with Kyle Snyder vs Rizabek Aitmukhan as the co-main event.

“RAF08 will deliver an incredible night of action and features some of the best wrestlers in the world today. We’re looking forward to seeing all our fans at the Liacouras Center tonight, or live on FOX Nation at 8:00 PM ET.”