RAF 08: UFC Middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev signs with Real American Freestyle

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev signed with Real American Freestyle, as announced by the promotion Saturday night in Philadelphia. The undefeated mixed martial artist is the latest combat sports star signed by the promotion.

Chimaev is 15-0 in his MMA career with his latest win coming on August 16, 2025. He defeated former champion Dricus du Plessis for the belt.

Chimaev rose to instant stardom in the UFC in 2020 amid the COVID pandemic. With no other sports going on, the UFC continued and Chimaev fought three times in two months, including twice in 10 days, winning all of his fights in the first round.

“Chimaev’s standout wrestling base has allowed him to physically dominate opponents en route to a 15-0 record in MMA,” a release from RAF read. “He previously competed in freestyle wrestling in Sweden and was undefeated across two Swedish Freestyle National Championships.

“The signing continues to leave no doubt that RAF is the premier destination for the world’s best combat athletes to compete in previously impossible matchups. The league looks forward to upcoming events: RAF09 on May 30th in Dallas, featuring both Gable Steveson and Chris Weidman’s RAF debut, and RAF10 in St. Louis on June 13th.”

Perhaps he could take on light-heavyweight champion Kyle Snyder, who defended his belt Saturday. Snyder previously expressed interest in facing Chimaev on the wrestling mat.

Real American Freestyle is streamed exclusively on FOX Nation. Click HERE to watch past and present events.

Ahead of RAF 08 Saturday night, a late change was made to the main event of Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Due to an injury sustained by Cejudo, the 2008 Olympic Gold Medalist and former two-weight UFC champ, ahead of the card, the main event was canceled, per CEO Chad Bronstein.

“As we get set for tonight’s RAF08, we want to share some important updates to tonight’s card,” Bronstein said in a statement. “Henry Cejudo is out due to injury, and his matchup with Merab Dvalishivili has been canceled. Arman Tsarukyan vs Urijah Faber is now the main event of the evening, with Kyle Snyder vs Rizabek Aitmukhan as the co-main event.

“RAF08 will deliver an incredible night of action and features some of the best wrestlers in the world today. We’re looking forward to seeing all our fans at the Liacouras Center tonight, or live on FOX Nation at 8:00 PM ET.”