Raiders owner Mark Davis reveals Tom Brady will help lead head coach search after Pete Carroll firing

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired Pete Carroll as their head coach, and Tom Brady will play a big role in finding Carroll’s replacement. Raiders majority owner Mark Davis announced on Monday that Brady will help lead the search for the next head coach of the Raiders.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have relieved Pete Carroll of his duties as head coach. We appreciate and wish him and his family all the best,” Davis said in a statement. “Moving forward, General Manager John Spytek will lead all football operations in close collaboration with Tom Brady, including the search for the club’s next head coach. Together, they will guide football decisions with a shared focus on leadership, culture, and alignment with the organization’s long-term vision and goals.”

Tom Brady was approved to be a minority owner of the Raiders in October 2024. With Brady having played in 10 Super Bowls and winning seven of them, it’s no surprise that he will play a big role in finding the Raiders’ fourth head coach since 2022.

The Raiders hired Pete Carroll during the offseason, and the team struggled, finishing the season with a 3-14 record. Because of the lack of wins, the Raiders clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Tom Brady shares thoughts on projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza

It’s been projected that Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be the top pick in the draft, which will take place at the end of April. In December, Brady shared his thoughts on the 2025 Heisman winner during his appearance on FOX NFL Sunday.

“Oh, I love everything about his game,” Brady said. “Certainly, his leadership is what stands out to me. It’s his reliability to his teammates.”

Brady added, “He’s overcome a lot of things in his career. He’s a Miami kid, went to Cal, to Indiana, and then you go to a program that hasn’t won anything in forever, and what he’s done this season was so impressive.”

The Raiders will miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Since appearing in the Super Bowl during the 2002 season, the franchise has reached the playoffs in 2016 and 2021.