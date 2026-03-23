Raising Cane's owner and founder Todd Graves talks Super Bowl presence, opening 1000th restaurant in Hollywood

Todd Graves, the owner and founder of Raising Cane’s, has been making his presence known in the NFL, as the restaurant has had different activations at the Super Bowl. On3 recently asked Graves what does it mean to have Raising Cane’s part of arguably the biggest sports and entertainment event in the world.

“I love events. I like to get out and do things, and that,” Todd Graves told On3 and a group of reporters at his 1000th restaurant in Hollywood last week. “Super Bowl is such an incredible event that the whole world watches, and me activating around that and having all these famous friends that actually, when we’re there, they have a good time, their fans like to see them doing the things that we do. We do good parties, we go to the games, we have a really, really good time, and we all learn from each other.”

The most recent Super Bowl was in the San Francisco area in February, and Raising Cane’s had six suites for the big game. Some of Graves’ “famous friends” who were in the suite were Jessica Alba, Cardi B, Kevin Costner, Joe Burrow, Teyana Taylor, Becky G, Logan Paul, and McKenna Grace.

Todd Graves’ 1000th Raising Cane’s in Hollywood is a full-circle moment

“It’s really fun for me, and it’s uplifting because, like I said, I get to talk to people from all walks of life that are successful. We get to talk about what makes them successful, what drives them, what’s their purpose, things like that,” Graves added. “So I come out of that… I’m a little tired from a long weekend, but I’m just ready to work again.”

Graves went back to work quickly after the Super Bowl, opening more restaurants all over the country. And it led to the Louisiana native showing off the 1000th restaurant (set to open soon) on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Hollywood Blvd. For Graves, the location of his 1000th restaurant is a full-circle moment because he worked the boilermaker shifts in El Segundo and Torrance more than three decades ago to raise money to open his first restaurant, currently located in Baton Rouge.

Raising Cane’s

“It’s serendipitous being here today, celebrating the 1,000th Restaurant back where an important part of the Raising Cane’s story started for me,” said Graves. “Tens of millions of people come here each year, and I love the fact that they may be coming here for the first time to see the Hollywood Sign or the Walk of Fame, and Cane’s will be part of that memory.”



