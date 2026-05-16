Rajah Caruth apologizes to Jesse Love after viral wreck at Dover: 'I'm not sure how to handle it'

On the 100th lap of Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Dover, Rajah Caruth and Jesse Love were involved in a costly wreck. It’s not the first time the two drivers came together, which is why Caruth apologized after the race.

Caruth and Love were the leaders at the time of the crash, which came out of a restart and brought another caution. Afterward, Love’s said over the radio that it was “f***ed up” and his team responded by asking if he “got Rajah’d.” It’s the third such incident between the two drivers this year.

Speaking after the race, Caruth acknowledged the number of times he and Love have come together this year. He said he was still figuring out how to handle the situation and issued an apology.

“Putting myself in their shoes, that’s more than one time that I’ve impacted today,” Caruth said. “And today was for sure the one that really impacted their day. I’m not really sure how to handle it.

“Like I said, I’ve been the one that’s messed it up for them more than one time. … All I can do is do my best, try and learn from it and move on.”

The wreck with Love was the first of two involving Caruth on Saturday. He also made contact with Harrison Burton at one point. Corey Day brought home the checkered at Dover on Saturday in his first victory at a non-superspeedway in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Rajah Caruth, Jesse Love had another incident in April

Saturday’s incident is the second time in just over a month that Rajah Caruth and Jesse Love were involved in a wreck. They got into a dust-up in April at Rockingham. Love wound up in the wall after contact from Caruth and made his frustration clear over the radio.

Caruth said he didn’t intend to send Love into the wall that day and planned to go talk about the situation with him. He was trying to cross behind him at the time he made contact.

“Yeah, oh, other thing,” Caruth said, per Matt Weaver of Motorsport. “Obviously, I got into the 2 earlier, and I was just trying to cross behind him. Obviously didn’t mean to do that, and obviously, I’ll go over there once we finish up over here. Obviously wanted to do that better, but glad to have a somewhat quiet day at the end.”

Thomas Goldkamp contributed.