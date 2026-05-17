Rajah Caruth doubles down on apology to Jesse Love after Dover crash: 'Wish I could have that back'

Rajah Caruth and Jesse Love have become quite acquainted with each other on the track this season. And not always for the right reasons.

Tensions have flared multiple times between the two drivers, who got into a dust-up at Rockingham after Love ended up in the wall following contact from Caruth. Saturday in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Dover, Caruth got into Love yet again.

The two were leading the race at the time of the crash. Rajah Caruth knocked into Love coming out of a restart, bringing out another caution.

Love reacted predictably, calling the contact “f*cked up.” His team quickly asked him if he “got Rajah’d.”

Rajah Caruth apologized to Jesse Love after the race, but after getting more time to reflect on the incident, he also reached out again on social media on Sunday. He was apologetic once again.

“Wish I could have that lap and decision back,” Caruth wrote on Twitter. “Man. Threw away a great opportunity for a strong finish for not only my team but others as well. It was amazing to fight for the lead at a track I watched many races at as a young fan. As tough as it is to make mistakes, I’m thankful for the experiences and know I have what it takes to learn from them and leap forward.”

As a result of the wreck, in part, Rajah Caruth would finish the race in 14th place. Love finished even worse, ending the race in 23rd place.

It was yet another incident between the two, with a small handful occurring this year at this point. The two earlier got into it at Rockingham.

In that race, Love wound up in the wall after contact from Caruth and made his frustration clear over the radio. The two had words after the race, too.

Rajah Caruth said he didn’t intend to send Love into the wall that day and planned to go talk about the situation with him. He was trying to cross behind him at the time he made contact.

“Yeah, oh, other thing,” Caruth said, per Matt Weaver of Motorsport. “Obviously, I got into the 2 earlier, and I was just trying to cross behind him. Obviously didn’t mean to do that, and obviously, I’ll go over there once we finish up over here. Obviously wanted to do that better, but glad to have a somewhat quiet day at the end.”