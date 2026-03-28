Rajah Caruth, Jesse Love have animated conversation after late incident in NASCAR Martinsville race

The close quarters of short-track racing at Martinsville Speedway have led to countless conflicts between drivers. Historically, these conflicts often come to blows. Today, however, two of NASCAR’s rising stars, Rajah Caruth and Jesse Love, took what easily could have become a full-blown brawl and turned it into a productive talk.

Despite Danny Stockman, Jesse Love’s crew chief, approaching Rajah Caruth with what seemed like hostility, the two drivers left their respective crews and engaged in a lengthy, civil conversation to resolve their issues.

The apparent incident that led to the “confrontation” after the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Martinsville occurred on the final lap. As Justin Allgaier was driving away from the field, Rajah Caruth and Jesse Love were battling for top 10 finishes. The No. 88 of Caruth got into Love’s No. 2 coming out of the corner, leading to significant contact.

Rajah Caruth ended up getting the worst of it. After separating from Love, he found himself stacked up in front of a three-wide pack. Brent Crews, the 17-year-old JGR driver of the No. 19 car, got into Caruth’s rear bumper and sent him spinning.

NASCAR threw the caution, but since Justin Allgaier had already taken the white flag, the race was over. Based on Love and Caruth’s conversation, however, it sounds like the final-lap incident may have been just one of multiple issues between the two drivers on the day.

A look at the incident that caused the caution in the closing moments at @MartinsvilleSwy. pic.twitter.com/fjNutC5O8K — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts (@NASCAROReillyAP) March 28, 2026

In the end, Rajah Caruth was forced to settle for a P25 finish. Jesse Love ended up in P12. After Martinsville, Jesse Love remains second overall in the points standings with 281. Rajah Caruth slid two spots to 10th, with a total of 175.

Jesse Love and Rajah Caruth address their issues after Martinsville incident

Reporter Noah Lewis caught up with both drivers after their conversation to get a clearer picture of what went down.

“…Raj just shipped me, and ended up taking my 5th place day to finishing outside the top 10. Obviously, completely over the top. And then we’re side by side. And then he doubles down on it and runs me up into the marbles and just misses the corner again,” Love said. “It didn’t work out for him either. He ends up getting crashed, because people see that, and they’re like ‘what the heck’ and they get people back in this deal. I’m definitely frustrated because we worked our guts out to have a good day here…”

Rajah Caruth also shared his perspective and admitted to being in the wrong.

“Yeah, I was in the wrong there. We had contact earlier, and I didn’t need to hit him either time. I was going to finish 7th or 8th and be fine, and I took myself out of a good points spot. So I didn’t handle that well. Like, I wanted to move him, but I really didn’t even need to,” Caruth said.

Rajah Caruth also addressed the hostility from Jesse Love’s crew chief, Danny Stockman.

“It’s understandable, right? I impacted their points day, right? And I understand their frustration, and I should have handled that differently on the racetrack.”