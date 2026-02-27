Rajah Caruth reacts to drama surrounding former teammate Carson Hocevar, offers strong stance

Rajah Caruth doesn’t seem to have an issue with how his former teammate, Carson Hocevar, drives on the racetrack. On the Gluckcast, host Jeff Gluck of The Athletic asked Caruth about Hocevar and NASCAR drivers finding the balance of being aggressive and holding back.

“It really doesn’t matter the opinions of anybody outside of your team and maybe the competitors. Even that’s a stretch sometimes,” Rajah Caruth said. “Everybody’s going to have their own opinions, especially if you come into a new series or come into your own and start being a threat and competitive. Everybody’s going to have their opinion, no matter how you do it.”

Caruth then shared a time when he was racing with Carson Hocevar and questioned why he put him in a tough spot. “Well, why did I expect him not to?” Caruth asked. “I had to change my mental response to that because I think in years prior, I would have been like, ‘Oh, that was not a great thing to do if you’re teammates with somebody.’ But did I expect him not to race for himself?… All that really matters at the end of the day is… I think to me, it matters obviously, your integrity to who you are in terms of your driving style and how you see your etiquette on the racetrack.”

Rajah Caruth is off to a strong start in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Caruth and Hocevar were teammates when they were driving in the NASCAR Truck Series for Spire Motorsports last year. Hocevar, a full-time Cup Series driver, competed in four Truck races last year and won the Kansas race. Caruth finished 21st in that race but went on to win the Nashville race a few weeks later and finished sixth in the finals standings. He was named the Truck Series most Popular Driver in 2024 and 2025.

Caruth is now a full-time driver in the O’Reilly Auto Parts series, splitting time between JR Motorsports and Jordan Anderson Racing. He’s off to a strong start to the season, finishing 10th at Daytona and eighth at Atlanta.