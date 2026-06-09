Rams OT Alaric Jackson arrested, jailed on domestic battery charges

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson was arrested Monday night, TMZ reported Tuesday morning. Jackson, who remains in custody as of Tuesday morning, is being held on felony domestic battery charges.

Per TMZ, the LAPD responded to a home in the San Fernando Valley Monday night after cops were called. Per NBC LA, Jackson engaged in a verbal argument with a woman who was filming him. The offensive tackle attempted to grab the phone from the woman, which left scratch marks on her arm.

Jackson was then arrested and promptly taken to LAPD’s Valley Jail. He was booked, around 4:30 a.m., for felony domestic battery. His bond was set at $50,000.

The Windsor, Ontario, Canada native was a standout at Iowa, as he was named a Second Team All-Big Ten in 2018, Third Team All-Big Ten in 2019, and First Team All-Big Ten in 2020. He was also named an AFCA Second Team All-American in 2020, leading to him signing with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent.

Alaric Jackson was suspended for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy in 2024

In his time with the Rams, Jackson has been no stranger to controversy. In August 2024, the OT was suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He was named in a civil lawsuit by a woman (unclear if it is the same woman from Monday night’s incident) after he, according to ESPN’s Paula Lavigne, “recorded her without her consent during sex” and then refused to delete the video despite repeated requests that he do so.

The Super Bowl LVI Champion becomes the third prominent NFL player to be arrested on domestic abuse/violence/battery charges in the past two weeks. All-Pro Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on May 23 on domestic abuse charges, and Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper was arrested on June 4 on domestic violence charges.

Josh Jacobs was released the following day by the Brown County (Wisc.) District Attorney’s Office. They claimed that Jacobs had been released with no formal charges currently pending and that the office was “not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision” at the time. Jonathon Cooper, meanwhile, plead not guilty in his domestic violence case and will go to trial. His trial is set for late July.

These prominent NFL arrests come with training camps on the horizon. Most NFL training camps will begin in mid-to-late July. This leaves the status of these players up in the air for the time being.