Report: Rams WR Puka Nacua served with lawsuit from accuser while in rehab

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was served a lawsuit while in rehab from the woman who accused him of biting her and making antisemitic remarks during a New Year’s Eve party, according to TMZ Sports. The lawsuit was served after three different process servers showed up to the holistic care center in Malibu earlier this month.

In March, Madison Atiabi accused Nacua of allegedly saying, “F*ck all the Jews,” during a New Year’s Eve group dinner. Atiabi then alleged Nacua bit her thumb “so forcefully that she screamed in acute pain” and later bit her left shoulder. Nacua has vehemently denied all allegations.

Earlier this month, the California Post reported that Nacua had entered state-of-the-art holistic care facility in Malibu to focus on “personal growth.” Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern , told the Post that the decision was not a direct result of a lawsuit filed against him late last month.

McCathern told the Post that Nacua had already checked in to the luxury treatment center before news broke of the allegations. Nacua’s goal was to “improve his overall behavior in every aspect of his life that he can do it,” McCathern said.

“I have talked to him,” McCathern said April 1. “He’s in great spirits. I think he’s doing absolutely fabulous. I’m just really excited for how he’s going to look next year. For as great as he was, I think he’s going to be even better going forward.”

This story is developing…