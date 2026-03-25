Rams WR Puka Nacua vows to sue woman accusing him of biting, antisemitic comments

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is ready to go to court against the woman accusing him of antisemitic comments and biting her during a New Year’s Eve dinner. TMZ Sports spoke to Nacua’s lawyer, who said they are filing a defamation lawsuit against the woman.

“Puka denies these allegations in the strongest possible terms,” Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, told TMZ Sports. “We will be filing a defamation lawsuit and pursuing all available legal remedies in response to these false and damaging statements.”

The incident occurred on Dec. 31, 2025, during a “group outing.” Nacua is accused saying “F*** the Jews” during dinner, and he allegedly bit a woman’s thumb “so forcefully that she screamed in acute pain.”

The alleged victim says she went to the police a day later and filed an incident report. Earlier this month, the attorneys for both sides, along with a crisis PR team, met during a mediation conference. She said Nacua’s team threatened to “contact TMZ and other press and media outlets and to disseminate false, inaccurate, and/or deliberately exaggerated public statements about the events of December 31, 2025.”

Puka Nacua had a memorable 2025 season with the Rams

“That is not a legitimate legal claim — it is blackmail,” McCathern said. “The timing of the claimant’s recent legal action — nearly three months after the alleged incident and just says after JSN’s record-breaking contract as a wide receiver — further underscores the complete lack of credibility behind these accusations.”

Nacua has been with the Rams since 2023, when they drafted him in the fifth round. In his rookie season, the former BYU star caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. He was named to his first Pro Bowl and selected to the All-Pro Second Team.

In 2024, Nacua played in just 11 of the Rams’ 17 regular-season games because he suffered a knee injury before the start of the year. He played in 11 games and caught 79 passes for 990 yards and three touchdowns.

This past season was arguably Nacua’s best. In 16 games, Nacua tallied 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was selected to his second Pro Bowl, named to the All-Pro First Team, and finished third in AP Offensive Player of the Year voting.