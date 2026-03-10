Randy LaJoie reacts to Cleetus McFarland making NASCAR O'Reilly debut: 'We'll get some crash info from him'

The rise of Garrett Mitchell in NASCAR continues to generate plenty of discussion across the garage. Earlier this week, longtime racer Randy LaJoie shared his perspective on the unique path the YouTube star is taking into the sport.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, LaJoie discussed McFarland’s upcoming debut in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, how his presence reflects a changing motorsports landscape.

“It’s a different world,” LaJoie said. “It’s about those likes, and the people, the followers. All that stuff. I don’t mind, because hell, I’m building him a seat. I’m okay watching him, because I know he’s going to be safe.”

LaJoie even joked that McFarland’s learning curve could ultimately provide useful data for teams: “I do believe we’ll get some crash info from him. We’ll get some data. We can learn stuff,” LaJoie said. “He’s a good kid, good guy. What a deal.

“Who would’ve thunk, whatever he’s done, ‘Okay, I’m going to buy me a race track,’ YouTube and whatever that is, makes him a gazillionaire.”

Alas, McFarland recently announced that he signed a deal with Richard Childress Racing to compete part-time in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: “Guys… I can’t believe I get to say this, but I’m officially a driver at Richard Childress Racing for the Oreilly’s Series,” McFarland wrote in a social media post announcing the deal. “This is a part time deal (3 races a year right now) but hopefully it grows into something bigger.”

McFarland added that Tommy’s Express Car Wash will serve as his primary sponsor throughout the two-year agreement. His first race with the team is expected to come next month at Rockingham Speedway.

The opportunity came shortly after McFarland made his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Daytona International Speedway earlier this season. The race ended quickly when he lost control exiting Turn 4 and crashed just six laps into the event, finishing last in the 37-truck field.

Despite the early exit, the debut still marked a major milestone for the YouTube personality, who has built a following of more than four million subscribers through automotive and racing content.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been among McFarland’s most vocal supporters. However, even he emphasized that the key for the newcomer is simply gaining more experience behind the wheel: “He just needs to be racing more than he’s doing, and he needs to get more experience and get better,” Earnhardt said on the Dale Jr. Download.

With a partial O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule planned and backing from an established NASCAR organization, McFarland appears set to continue building that experience, and perhaps proving that his unconventional path into the sport can work. Only time will tell.