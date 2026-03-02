“Vintage” Randy Orton uncoiled on Saturday to punch his ticket to Wrestlemania 42 by surviving the Elimination Chamber. But, the “Legend Killer” may have killed his greatest legend yet in the process — his friendship with Cody Rhodes.

Orton resurfaced some of his Viper-like tricks to set up his friend for the three most deadly letters in sports entertainment — R.K.O. And, the voices in his head are telling him that there’s no remorse needed for pinning his distracted friend.

“Anything can happen inside this dome, inside this cage. It is relentless,” Orton said on ESPN’s Sportscenter. “So many variables, so when that door opens and you get not one but two masked men, and then you get Drew McIntyre, I had to take advantage of the situation.

“I’ve been doing this forever and I know I can’t do it literally forever, right? I’m at the tail-end of my career, so I’ve got to get it while the getting’s good, my friend. Drew came in, he involved himself in the match, Cody was down.

“In a heartbeat, I made that decision to drop Cody with an RKO. Now, he’s a long-time friend, I hate doing it. But do I really hate doing it? No, I don’t. I’m going to WrestleMania. I’m main eventing WrestleMania. I deserve to be in the main event of WrestleMania.”

Orton and Rhodes were the last men standing after a grueling six-person Elimination Chamber match featuring many twists and turns. After Logan Paul secured the first three eliminations, Rhodes eliminated Paul due a surprise return and interference by Seth Rollins. The interference didn’t end there.

Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre determined to keep Rhodes out of the Wrestlemania main event vs. himself snuck into the chamber but was swiftly met with a RKO by Orton. Egged on by Orton, Rhodes also hit his finisher on McIntyre, which opened the door for Orton to put the “American Nightmare” to sleep.

As Rhodes was coming up from the move, Orton hit a second RKO in as many minutes and pinned his longtime friend. Not quite as planned but McIntyre’s interference did end up costing Rhodes. But it wouldn’t end Rhodes Wrestlemania dreams.

Because of the interference, Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis is forcing McIntyre to defend his title on Friday vs. Rhodes.

Meanwhile, Orton lurks in the background, waiting to see what damage his “betrayal” has done to his friendship with Rhodes and which of the two men he’ll face at Wrestlemania.

Orton is somewhat of a mentor for Rhodes. During Rhodes first stint in WWE, they teamed up to form “The Legacy” with fellow legacy wrestler Ted DiBiase in 2008. Since returning to the WWE, Orton has had Rhodes back at every turn. Until now.

So with Wrestlemania 42 fast approaching where does that leave the two? And how does Rhodes feel about his remorseless friends self-affirming declartions on Saturday night’s affairs?

If Rhodes can knock off McIntyre on Friday, we may just find out.