14-time World Champion Randy Orton outlasted five other competitors to win Saturday night’s Men’s Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber PLE. He last eliminated Cody Rhodes to win the match, the second of his career.

The future Hall of Famer now locks up a WrestleMania 42 match against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, marking his fifth WWE/World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania. McIntyre defeated Rhodes on the Jan. 9 edition of Friday Night SmackDown (thanks to the help of Jacob Fatu) in a Three Stages of Hell Match to win the title.

The match originally involved former World Champion Jey Uso as the sixth and final entrant, but he was attacked on the Feb. 27 edition of SmackDown and replaced by Logan Paul following his victory over Jacob Fatu.

Orton becomes the sixth different man to win multiple Elimination Chamber matches. His other Elimination Chamber match victory came in 2014, when he defeated Cesaro, Christian, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and Sheamus to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Elimination Chamber Entrants (by order)

Je’Von Evans (Eliminated 1st by Logan Paul) Cody Rhodes (Eliminated 5th by Randy Orton) Trick Williams (Eliminated 3rd by Logan Paul) Logan Paul (Eliminated 4th by Cody Rhodes) LA Knight (Eliminated 2nd by Logan Paul) Randy Orton (Winner)

The first elimination in the match came after all six Superstars entered the match. Je’Von Evans hit a massive frog splash off the top of a pod onto the lifeless body of Trick Williams, but a looming Logan Paul caught Evans in a Paulverizer for the first three-count of the match. Paul stayed hot with yet another elimination after catching LA Knight in a surprise roll-up. Trick Williams was the third superstar to go after being hit by a Cross Rhodes from Cody Rhodes. Instead of Rhodes getting the pin, however, Paul threw Rhodes into the post and stole the pin.

This left Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, and Randy Orton as the final three men in the match. Paul looked to have all the momentum in the match until a masked man attacked and took him out with the Curb Stomp. The masked man, which has been teased for month, was revealed to be a returning Seth Rollins. The shenanigans in the Chamber weren’t done, however, as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre entered the match.

McIntyre was attacked by both Rhodes and Orton, being taken out of the equation. Orton, however, capitalized on the distraction and hit Rhodes with the RKO for the win.

Randy Orton earned fifth World Championship match at WrestleMania with win

“The Legend Killer” is now on his way to his fifth WWE/World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 42. Orton is 1-4 in his previous five WrestleMania world championship matches.