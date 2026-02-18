The ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice has filed an explosive lawsuit against the speedy NFL star in which she accuses him of repeated abuse during their 19-month relationship, according to TMZ. In the lawsuit, Dacoda Jones alleges Rice repeatedly choked, strangled, scratched, hit and headbutted her between Dec. 2023-July 2025, per TMZ.

“Rashee Rice continued to repeatedly [assault] Dacoda Jones over the course of their relationship,” the lawsuit alleges, according to TMZ, which obtained a copy of the suit.

Jones, who has two children with Rice and was reportedly pregnant during this experience, claims the three-year pro and SMU alum also subjected her to “other violent and abusive behaviors” including throwing things at her as well as “punching walls and breaking furniture,” per TMZ. Jones goes on to claim Rice’s abuse caused “bleeding, swelling, bruising, and other pain and physical injury to her neck, face, mouth, arms, legs, chest, and shoulder,” in her lawsuit, according to TMZ.

This isn’t the first time Jones has accused Rice of abuse. Earlier this year, Jones posted serious allegations of severe domestic violence against Rice in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Kansas City Chiefs release statement on allegations against Rashee Rice

In the Jan. 7 post, Jones alleged the abuse occurred over the course of years, and said she was “so tired of keeping quiet I’m so tired of protecting his image.”

The Chiefs released a statement to Front Office Sports later that day announcing they were aware of the allegations against Rice and are in communication with the NFL but wouldn’t have any further comment.

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League,” the Chiefs’ statement read. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Rice recently completed his third season in the NFL after the Chiefs drafted him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of SMU. Rice missed the first six games of the 2025 season as part of a suspension that stemmed from his role in a 2024 car crash. He pleaded guilty in July 2025 to two felony charges stemming from a car crash at high speeds in March 2024. A Dallas County judge sentenced Rice to five years of probation and 30 days of jail time for his role in the crash.

Following his suspension, Rice reestablished his place as a key part of the Kansas City offense. Rice hauled in 53 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns across his eight appearances in 2025. That came after he played in just four games in 2024 due to a season-ending knee injury.

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.