Anthony Weaver has found the next stop in his coaching career. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he’s joining Jesse Minter’s inaugural staff in Baltimore as the Ravens new defensive coordinator.

“Sources: Ravens are expected to hire Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator,” Schefter posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Weaver worked for the Ravens from 2021-‘23, in assorted roles including assistant head coach.”

Weaver was up for multiple head coaching gigs and other defensive coordinator vacancies, making his hire by the Ravens a major boon for the team. His experience and football prowess should be invaluable to the first-year head coach in Baltimore in Minter.

Like Weaver, Minter was on the Ravens’ staff previously, starting out as a defensive assistant and becoming defensive backs coach in 2020. In 2021, he became the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt and took the same role at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh from 2022-23.

When Harbaugh left for the NFL, Minter joined him as defensive coordinator. Now, he will return to Baltimore to replace John Harbaugh after his departure after the regular season.

“I am truly honored to serve as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens,” Minter said in a statement. “This is an organization whose values, culture and tradition of excellence reflect everything I believe about the game of football and how it should be played.”

Minter was considered one of the top candidates in this coaching cycle and canceled a meeting with the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported. The Chargers’ defense ranked ninth in the NFL in points allowed this past season, and their 4,849 yards allowed ranked fifth in the league.

“Jesse is a strong leader who possesses a brilliant football mind and a spirit that will resonate with our players and fanbase alike,” said Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta in a statement. “Jesse comes from a football family, with success at every level of the sport, and we are confident that he is the right coach to lead the Ravens forward.”

Following his return to the NFL in 2023, Minter began to emerge as a potential head coaching candidate down the road. He will now get that shot with the Ravens.

“Jesse was impressive throughout our incredibly thorough interview process,” said Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti in a statement. “He clearly understands the values, high expectations and history of the Ravens, and he has a great vision for the future. Jesse’s football acumen is outstanding, and that’s been proven by the impact he’s made throughout his entire coaching career. He is also a leader who will authentically connect without players and inspire them to championship levels.”

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.