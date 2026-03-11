Ravens GM Eric DeCosta 'gutted' over failed Maxx Crosby trade

The Las Vegas Raiders thought they had a trade in place for Maxx Crosby. A physical performed by the Baltimore Ravens thought differently. On Tuesday, the Ravens announced they were backing out of the Crosby deal, keeping their two first-round selections. A shocking move from general manager Eric DeCosta, who addressed the situation less than 24 hours later.

“Nobody’s more upset about this than me,” DeCosta said. “Gutted by it, actually. Big regret for me. But we will move on as a football team.”

Crosby dealing with an injury was nothing new. He did not finish last season on the field, getting placed on injured reserve by the Raiders. Both Crosby’s agent and doctor have come out with statements to assure everything is progressing well. Reports stated that a meniscus surgery took place.

Even with the knee issues considered, the Ravens going back on the trade never really crossed anybody’s minds. Crosby is one of the best players in the NFL, something DeCosta later went on to admit. Every team out there would love to add a guy who recorded double-digit sacks in three of the last four years.

But DeCosta says there is a good for him to do. His top priority is to make the right decisions for the Baltimore Ravens. Although a “tough” one, DeCosta felt as if it was the correct one.

“Very, very, I think, disappointing to me,” DeCosta said. “Nobody more disappointed than me. Player I greatly admire. I think one of my favorite players in the entire NFL. I know our fans are upset and devestated. I understand that. Tough, tough situation but I think, for the Ravens, the right situation. My role as GM and Jesse’s role as head coach… stewards of the organization. We have to make tough calls and this was certainly a tough call to make.”

Baltimore quickly pivoted in the pass rusher market. Trey Hendrickson will remain in the AFC North, just wearing purple instead of orange. Hendrickson signed a four-year deal with the Ravens, a move DeCosta claims they wanted to make all along. Losing out on Crosby had nothing to do with Hendrickson.

Some might begin to run with conspiracy theories on the matter. DeCosta decided to shut those down during his press conference. He wanted to find a way to make the Crosby trade work, just not feeling comfortable enough with the medicals the Ravens received.