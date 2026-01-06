Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken could be the head coach of the Cleveland Browns for the 2026 season. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Browns have put in a request to interview Monken. The Browns are looking for a new head coach after firing Kevin Stefanski on Monday.

Todd Monken has been the Ravens’ offensive coordinator for the last three seasons. He has some history with the Browns, as he was the team’s OC in 2019 when Freddie Kitchens was the head coach.

During Monken’s time with the Ravens, the offense has finished in the top half of the league in yards per game and points per game each season. In 2025, the Ravens finished 16th in the league in yards and 11th in points becuase quarterback Lamar Jackson missed multiple games with multiple injuries.

“Man, has it been hard on him,” Monken told reporters last month when asked about Jackson, per Clifton Brown of the Ravens’ official website. “I’m just telling you. For a guy that loves to play football and loves to be out there with his teammates, it’s been hard. It’s been a struggle. Because, like any player, to be able to shine, you want to feel your best. Especially with lower-body injuries. When Lamar has the ball in his hands, he’s electric. So I know it’s been really difficult for him.”

After the 2024 season, Monken interviewed with multiple teams that were looking for a new head coach. In January of last year, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talked about how much he had enjoyed working with Monken.

“Todd Monken will be a great head coach. He’s an old-school football coach with kind of a new school and a great mind,” Harbaugh said. “Always creative. He works well with his staff. I’m really excited about 3.0, that iteration of this offense going forward. We found ourselves through the last offseason and this season in terms of how we want to organize the offense and tie it all together.”

Monken has been coaching in the NFL and college since 1989. He first became a head coach in 2013 when he was at Southern Miss. In his three years with the Golden Eagles, Monken had one winning season and was named Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2015.

After his one year as the Browns’ ‘offensive coordinator in 2019, Monken became the offensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs. In his three seasons at UGA, Monken helped the team win national titles in 2021 and 2022.