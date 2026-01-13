Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti had a funny reaction after learning that Mike Tomlin has resigned as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bisciotti was asked if Tomlin would be a candidate to be the head coach of the Ravens.

“Holy sh*t. Wouldn’t that be awesome?!? Only if John [Harbaugh] takes the Pittsburgh job,” Steve Biscioti said while laughing. “Wow. Wouldn’t that be interesting? That thing last week maybe disqualified him from my opening after our kicker missed a kick to let them advance.”

#Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti on if Mike Tomlin is a candidate in Baltimore:



"Holy sh*t. Wouldn't that be awesome?!? Only if John [Harbaugh] takes the Pittsburgh job." 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/qnMtNuRpjH pic.twitter.com/GlBPu3SM1s — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 13, 2026

“Good for Mike. Yeah, I don’t know. Talk to him,” Bisciotti added. “I love Mike. I’ve admired Mike for 18 years, and that’s really shocking that he did that way. That’s kind of crazy.”

The Ravens are looking for a new head coach after firing John Harbaugh last week. The interesting thing is that both former head coaches had similar runs with their teams. Harbaugh was with the Ravens for 18 seasons and won a Super Bowl title in 2012. Tomlin spent 19 seasons with the Steelers and led the team to a Super Bowl championship in 2008.

Mike Tomlin sends a message to the Steelers after resignation

If the Ravens really want Tomlin to be their next head coach, they would have to work something out with the Steelers. Since Tomlin was not fired, his coaching rights are retained with Pittsburgh through the 2027 season. Brooke Pryor of ESPN pointed out that the Steelers could negotiate compensation if he returns to coaching before the end of the 2027 season.

After Tomlin’s resignation was made official, he released a statement about his time in Pittsburgh. “This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team,” Tomlin said. “I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.”