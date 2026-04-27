Richard Childress Racing is making a move, and it’s a clear signal that patience is running thin. In a press release issued following Talladega weekend, RCR announced a crew chief change for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team.

Andy Street is stepping into the role for the remainder of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Jim Pohlman, who had been leading the team, will transition into a broader leadership role within the organization’s competition department.

“This move is about putting our people in the best position to succeed,” team owner Richard Childress said. “We have strong talent across this organization, and we’re focused on having each person in the right position to help deliver the results we expect.”

The decision comes amid a difficult stretch for Busch and the No. 8 group, which has struggled to find consistency through the opening portion of the 2026 campaign. Entering Talladega, the team had yet to record a top-10 finish, a stark contrast for a two-time Cup Series champion still searching for his first win since 2023.

That changed, at least slightly, on Sunday. Busch battled through the chaos at Talladega Superspeedway to secure his first top-10 of the season, a result that felt like a small but meaningful step forward.

“First T10 of the year,” Busch posted on social media. “Fought all day and snuck through at the end. No quit in this team.”

Still, the bigger picture hasn’t shifted. Over the past two-plus seasons, performance at RCR has steadily declined, with Busch openly acknowledging the difficulty of translating effort into results.

Despite extensive work behind the scenes, from simulator sessions to setup changes, the No. 8 team has struggled to match the pace of the sport’s top organizations. That reality ultimately prompted a change.

“We strongly believe in the people we have,” said RCR president Mike Verlander. “At the same time, we expect better results, and that requires us to continually evaluate and make adjustments.”

Street, who has more than 20 years of experience with RCR and has served as Performance Director this season, brings familiarity and a previous working relationship with Busch, a factor the organization believes could help unlock better performance down the stretch.

Meanwhile, Pohlman remains in the fold, carrying over two decades of experience and continuing to play a key role within the competition structure. As for Busch, the message is clear. The effort hasn’t changed. Now, the structure is.