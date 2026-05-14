Real American Freestyle announces RAF 14 for Las Vegas on October 3rd

Real American Freestyle made a marquee announcement for RAF 14 as the upcoming event is set for Las Vegas on October 3rd. With RAF 09 around the corner on May 30 in Dallas, Texas, Real American Freestyle is going big.

Already an established combat sport at the professional level, CEO Chad Bronstein wanted to make sure Real American Freestyle made its way to the hub of prize fighting. RAF is the latest to make the move there for an event.

“From day one, the vision for RAF was to build a platform big enough for the best wrestlers in the world and the biggest moments in sports,” Bronstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Real American Freestyle, said. “Las Vegas represents that better than anywhere. Fontainebleau is an incredible stage, and we’re bringing together the best athletes in the world for a night that’s going to feel massive.”

The connection with Fontainebleau Las Vegas was facilitated in part by investor and longtime RAF supporter Adam Arviv of Kaos Capital, whose extensive background in the gaming industry and longstanding relationships within the sector helped bring the parties together, per the Real American Freestyle release. The organization is still less than a year old from the time of its first event in 2025.

RAF09 in Dallas on May 30 will be headlined by Gable Steveson vs Alexandr Romanov and Colby Covington vs Chris Weidman, followed by RAF10 in St. Louis featuring the RAF debut of Khamzat Chimaev alongside Dillon Danis, Arman Tsarukyan, and Tony Ferguson.

Real American Freestyle is streamed exclusively on FOX Nation. Click HERE to watch past and present events.

Real American Freestyle 09 Full Card

Gable Steveson vs. Alexandr Romanov (Heavyweight)

Colby Covington vs. Chris Weidman (Catchweight)

Kyle Snyder vs. Givi Matcharashvili (Light Heavyweight Championship)

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Frankie Edgar (Lightweight)

Real Woods vs. Ibragim Ilyasov (Featherweight Championship)

Jason Nolf vs. Christopher Minto (Middleweight)

Parker Keckeisen vs. Georgios Kougioumtsidis (Cruiserweight)

Zain Retherford vs. Tulga Tumur-Ochir (Lightweight)

Bajrang Punia vs. Ridge Lovett (Lightweight)

Lucia Yepez vs. Cameron Guerin (Catchweight)

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mugzy (Middleweight)







