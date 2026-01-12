Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso announce 'mutual agreement' to part ways

Real Madrid has made a change in management, with Xabi Alonso leaving the club “with immediate effect,” according to a report from journalist Fabrizio Romano. His tenure lasted less than a year.

“Real Madrid C.F. announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his tenure as first-team coach,” a Real Madrid statement read, according to the Guardian. “Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always embodied the values ​​of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.

“Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire coaching staff for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new chapter of their lives.”

Real Madrid has moved quickly to secure its future, too. The club has reportedly tapped Alvaro Arbeloa to take over as the new manager immediately, according to Romano.

Xabi Alonso’s tenure at Real Madrid got off to an excellent start. The club won 13 of its first 14 games with the former midfielder in charge, with those competitions spanning La Liga and the Champions League.

However, a Champions League loss at Liverpool on Nov. 4 sent the team into a bit of a spiral. From there, Real Madrid drew three of its next four matches. Mid-December included back-to-back losses for Celta Vigo and Manchester City.

Finally, a Spanish Supercopa final loss to Barcelona on Sunday appeared to be the last straw. Xabi Alonso was out.

Alonso, 44 and a world-renowned footballer in his playing days, was hired in June. He replaced Carlo Ancelotti on a three-year contract. After winning his first six league matches, Alonso was named the Manger of the Month for August.

Xabi Alonso arrived at Real Madrid after a three-year stint at Bayer Leverkusen. The club won the Bundesliga title in 2024.

As a player, Alonso finished his career at Bayern Munich (2014-17). He also played at Real Madrid (2009-14) and Liverpool (2004-09).