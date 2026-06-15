Real Woods out of Final X 2026, requests delayed wrestle-off vs. Bo Bassett due to infection

World Bronze Medalist and former Iowa Hawkeye Real Woods requested a delay for his wrestle-off at Final X, according to a statement Monday. Woods was slated to have a best-of-three series at 65 KG vs. Bo Bassett for the Senior World Team spot.

Woods said he was hospitalized due to an infection in his knee and is unable to compete Friday in Newark, NJ. He’ll submit a formal quest to delay the series against Bassett.

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However if it’s not granted, Bassett will be the Senior World Team member for 2026. You can read Woods’ statement below.

“I wanted to be the first to share an important update on Final X,” Woods wrote on Instagram. “These past few days I’ve spent overnight in the hospital for a severe antibiotic-resistant knee infection, and it requires medical intervention that takes competing this week entirely off the table. I’m submitting the documentation to make this decision formal, but I felt it was important to address my community first.

“This is a tough pill to swallow after the fantastic camp my team and I put together, and the timing couldn’t be worse. But, I understand the need to prioritize my health right now so I can recover and give the fans, Team USA, and Bo the version of me you all deserve come time to finally compete for the spot. My deepest gratitude to Team USA, my coaches and training partners in Ann Arbor, my fiancee Marina, and my family for their unwavering support. My resolve has not wavered an inch. I will see you soon.”

Real Woods vs. Bo Bassett delayed at Final X

Woods, a former Stanford and Iowa wrestler, was a three-time All-American, twice with the Hawkeyes. He was an NCAA finalist in 2023 for Iowa.

On the international scene, Woods ended up moving to Ann Arbor to train at the University of Michigan and the Cliff Keen Wrestling Club. Making last year’s World Team, Woods won a Bronze Medal in Zagreb at 65 KG.

Bassett and Jax Forrest being able to, potentially, be representing Team USA at the World Championships later this year just goes to show the youth and talent of the United States in the sport of wrestling. A new era is upon us and the world might get to see how good these kids are.

“And so, now to be back to back at Final X, I don’t know that that will ever be done again,” Bassett said. “Maybe high school teammates, but not the same year that they graduated high school and walk the stage together. I just don’t think that that’ll ever happen. Maybe it will. I hope it does, but I just know that we put a lot of work into it, and it was just awesome for him to come home, be able to scrap again, bounce ideas off each other, and flow. Nobody scrambles like that guy.

“So, being able to scramble and just go out, and you know, and have a ton of fun competing,” Bassett said. “We’re not on the same team anymore, but I think hopefully after New Jersey, we talked about being on the same team for quite some time now, I think since December, since the day he left, we talked about being on the senior level world team together …

“We both have really awesome opponents ahead of us, but I think it’s exciting to be back to back at Final X and to still be brothers forever.”