Remembering Kyle Busch: A NASCAR legend, family favorite through the years

Kyle Busch passed away at the age of 41 on Thursday following a severe illness, leaving behind a legacy and a massive hole in NASCAR. His absence will be felt all weekend in Charlotte as drivers and fans alike honor his memory.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion had a personality that was not for everyone, but it drew eyes to the sport he loved. Whether fans wanted to root for him to win or lose, they were always paying attention to “Rowdy.”

He joined the top series in 2004 at the age of 18 as a part-time driver for Hendrick Motorsports, debuting in his hometown of Las Vegas. Kyle followed in the footsteps of his brother Kurt, who also took the sport by storm as a young, brash driver looking to prove himself.

The 2005 season marked his first full-time ride in the Cup Series, winning rookie of the year honors in the No. 5 Chevrolet. But in 2008, he made the move to Joe Gibbs Racing, where he drove the recognizable M&M’s No. 18 for 15 seasons. In recent years, he returned to Chevrolet to drive the RCR No. 8 while still making the occasional truck series start.

The final win of his NASCAR career came last weekend at Dover, when he pulled away from the field to win the Craftsman Truck Series race on Friday. In the post-race interview, he profoundly said, “You never know when the last one is.”

Busch won plenty throughout his illustrious career, including 63 Cup Series wins, ranking No. 9 all-time. He also holds the record for wins across the top three series, with 234.

Remembering Kyle Busch

My first experience with Kyle Busch came at five years old. In 2004, he participated in the Busch Series (now the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series) race at Memphis. While sitting in the bleachers, I saw a driver running down the steps from the press box toward my seat.

Chasing another autograph, I stumbled into the aisle where he bumped into me. He quickly picked me up and apologized while my parents blamed me. All I did was ask for an autograph.

He picked up the Sharpie and signed my paper, then asked if I wanted a picture. Of course I did.

From that point forward, I was determined to follow his career. Kyle Busch diecasts and posters, eventually M&M’s gear and signs. But it was not just me, my younger sister — who loved M&M’s and drama — quickly declared that he was her favorite driver.

Busch kick-started the NASCAR fandom of a family that day. He carried the reputation of a hot-head kid to many, but to us, he was the cool guy who was kind to me one time.

Every member of my family called on Thursday night. Memories of that day and all the races we have watched him run since flowed. Remembering Kyle Busch meant much more than a recollection of achievements; in fact, we barely discussed the wins and trophies.

Instead, my mom focused on how much he matured over the years, my sister recalled her favorite quotes and beefs he held over the years, and my dad remembered the Sundays we spent together debating what move he would make next.

As the NASCAR community spends the weekend, season and beyond focused on the memory of Kyle Busch, it is clear that he was so much more than someone’s favorite or least favorite driver; he was a piece of NASCAR history.