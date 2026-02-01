According to The Athletic‘s Andrew Marchand, the $1 billion deal between ESPN and the NFL has been finalized. This will give the NFL a 10% equity stake in the World Wide Leader in Sports. Some broadcasts of regular season games will be shuffled as well, being a small part of a big-time move approved by government regulators.

“The NFL-ESPN billion dollar deal exchanging top media assets for a 10 percent equity stake was finalized late Saturday, The Athletic has learned,” Marchand said via X.

In his report, Marchand outlines exactly how many games ESPN will have on its airwaves in the coming years. The NFL Network is now also owned by ESPN, meaning there will be some crossover in talent coming up. One was announced during the fall, with Rich Eisen moving his radio show back to his original home.

There was intially feared of this deal getting blocked by President Donald Trump. However, things became official on Saturday, producing a historic moment in sports media history.

More on the ESPN-NFL deal

As part of the landmark deal, ESPN would now own and operate NFL Network and fully integrate into its direct-to-consumer app, which is due to launch this fall. Additionally, NFL.com fantasy football is set to merge with ESPN Fantasy. In addition to NFL RedZone, the NFL will also own and operate NFL Films, NFL+ and NFL.com, among other properties.

ESPN will also license three NFL games per season on NFL Network as part of the deal. ESPN will also adjust its overall NFL schedule, shifting four games to NFL Network, which will still air seven games each year.

“Since its launch in 2003, NFL Network has provided millions of fans unprecedented access to the sport they love,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “Whether it was debuting Thursday Night Football, televising the Combine, or telling incredible football stories through original shows and breaking news, NFL Network has delivered. The Network’s sale to ESPN will build on this remarkable legacy, providing more NFL football for more fans in new and innovative ways.”

ESPN is preparing to launch its direct-to-consumer service, which will cost $29.99 per month and formally debut in the next few weeks. NFL RedZone will likely be a key selling point if the deal goes through. Additionally, ESPN also brought Eisen back to its airwaves starting Sept. 2, and his eponymous show will air on ESPN’s DTC service.

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report