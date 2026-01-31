The NBA suspended Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George for violating the league’s anti-drug policy, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. He’ll be suspended for 25 games.

“Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication,” George said in a statement to ESPN. “I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates and the Philly fans for my poor decision making during this process. “I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return.”

This story will be updated