Report: Aaron Rodgers signs one-year deal with Pittsburgh Steelers

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers went into the offseason not knowing if he would be playing football in 2026. Instead, he returns for another run with the Steelers. This one will be with a familiar face as the head coach.

“Sources: Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers now have reached agreement on a one-year deal,” Schefter said via X. “Rodgers officially is reuniting with the Steelers and their new head coach Mike McCarthy for the 2026 season.”

Shortly after the news broke, Schefter had even more good news for folks in Pittsburgh. Rodgers will be in the building beginning Monday for voluntary offseason practices. Getting back on the field did not happen last year until June, when it was a requirement. So, Rodgers is looking for a bit more time with his teammates before the 2026 season begins.

“The Steelers voluntary offseason practice sessions begin Monday and Aaron Rodgers is expected to be there,” Schefter said via X. “Rodgers didn’t commit to the Steelers last year until their mandatory minicamp in June. This year he will be there earlier.”