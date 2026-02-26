Just days after it was revealed that AJ Styles would be inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Class, it has been reported that Styles and the company have come to terms on a new deal that will keep him with the company.

Styles lost to Gunther in his retirement match at the ‘Royal Rumble’ PLE on Jan. 31, which signaled the end of his in-ring WWE career. Following the match, Styles refused to leave his gear in the ring. This led to speculation that he could be continuing his career elsewhere, whether it be AEW or Japan.

He explained on this week’s episode of ‘Monday Night Raw,’ however, the reason that he did so. He did not leave his gear in the ring because he wanted to formally do so in his home state of Georgia. The episode emanated from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, which is just one hour away from his billed hometown of Jacksonville, GA.

Multiple sources have confirmed that WWE and AJ Styles have come to terms on a new deal that will keep him officially with the company.



The belief among those spoken with is he will be helping with the development of new talent.



– Mike Johnson

(PWInsider Elite) pic.twitter.com/RoOzVWqFMa — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) February 26, 2026

Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite’s report, ‘the belief among those spoken with is he will be helping with the development of new talent.’ Multiple WWE legends, including Fit Finlay, Jazz, and Matt Bloom are currently with the company in a trainer/talent development role. It is currently unclear what role Styles will be assuming in his new role with the company.

AJ Styles’ in-ring WWE career spanned 10 years, two World Championships

Styles’ in-ring WWE career came to an end 10 years after his debut in the company at the 2016 ‘Royal Rumble’ PPV. Prior to joining WWE, Styles was a mainstay in TNA (Total Nonstop Action) from 2002-2014 before spending a few years on the independent wrestling circuit and Japan.

Over the course of his 10-year WWE career, Styles won the WWE Championship twice, the United States Championship three times, the Intercontinental Championship once, and the World Tag Team Championship twice (once with Omos and once with Dragon Lee). He became the 32nd man to complete WWE’s Grand Slam and was revealed as a member of the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class on Monday night’s episode of ‘Raw’.

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mark Calaway (The Undertaker) made the grand reveal to close the show.

“It is my esteemed honor to inform you that you are the newest inductee in the 2026 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame,” Calaway told Styles.

Although many people wanted to see one last run from Styles before officially hanging up the boots, it appears we have seen the last of the all-time great in the squared circle.