Five-time All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack and the Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday night. The one-year deal is worth $18 million, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mack has spent the last four seasons with the organization. Across 12 NFL seasons, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year boasts 662 tackles, 113 sacks, 148 TFL, and 36 forced fumbles. He played in just 12 games last season as he dealt with a dislocated elbow.

“I’m trying to make that decision,” Mack said regarding his future following the season. “I’m just trying to stay as present as possible. Just trying to stay prayed up. I’ll make a decision based on how I’m feeling, how my family is feeling, and the vibes. If the vibes are high, decisions will be made. But yeah, I’m just figuring it out day-by-day.”

Mack has been lauded as one of the best defensive players of his generation. Selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Buffalo, Mack immediately cemented himself as one of the league’s most dominant defenders for the Oakland Raiders. During his four-year stint with the organization, Mack was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2016), a two-time First Team All-Pro (2015 and 2016), and a three-time Pro Bowler (2015-2017).

Khalil Mack will head into fifth season with Los Angeles Chargers

Ahead of the 2018 season, however, Mack decided to hold out due to a contract dispute. This led to his trade to the Chicago Bears, where he’d make an instant impact. That season, he was once again named a First Team All-Pro and helped propel the Bears to a 12-4 record. Across his four years in Chicago, Mack recorded 195 tackles and 36.5 sacks.

He has spent the last four seasons with the Chargers, and looks to be headed into his fifth season with the organization. In that span, Los Angeles is 37-31 with three Playoff appearances. The Chargers, however, have failed to advance past the AFC Wild Card Round in all three trips to the postseason.

Los Angeles has already started rounding out its team for the 2026 season, as it also signed former Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz to a three-year contract. He will replace former starting center Bradley Bozeman, who retired following the 2025 season. It is unknown how much longer Mack will play, but what we do know is where he’ll play in his 13th season.