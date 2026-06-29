Report: Andrew Wiggins to sign three-year deal to return to Miami Heat

NBA forward Andrew Wiggins will sign a three-year deal to return to the Miami Heat, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. He spent the past season with the franchise.

“Just in: Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins intends to a sign a three-year, $64 million contract to stay with the franchise, with a player option in the third season, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on Twitter/X. “Heat executives and Wiggins’ agents at CAA sports Steven Heumann and Andrew Morrison, as well as Richard Clarke, came to terms on a critical commitment.”

Wiggins played 68 games for the Heat this past season. He averaged 15.4 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, shot 47.5% from the floor and 41.4% from three-point range. Wiggins’ career average is 18.2 points per game.

A former Kansas star, Wiggins went one-and-done with the Jayhawks and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played for the team until 2020.

In the middle of the 2019-20 season, Wiggins was traded to the Golden State Warriors. He went on to win a title with the Warriors in 2022 and played with the team until they traded him to Miami in February of 2025.

Overall, Wiggins won an NBA Championship in 2022, was an All-Star that year with Golden State and was also named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2015 with the Timberwolves.

At Kansas, Wiggins was named First-Team All-Big 12, was a consensus Second-Team All-American and the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

While Wiggins doesn’t seem to have a Hall of Fame resume, he’s had a productive NBA career. But the early potential was there. Heck, Wiggins’ former teammate Damjan Rudez even threw out a Michael Jordan comparison.

“I’ll tell you how much potential Wiggins had. I honestly think it’s beyond what any of us can imagine,” Rudez said on the “6.75 range” podcast. “Watching that kid that season, I truly believed he had more potential than KAT, more than LaVine, and probably more than 99.9 percent of the players I’ve ever shared a court with. No, seriously, I used to argue with some of my teammates about it.”

“He had this one dunk against Atlanta, and I’m telling you, it was Jordan. I swear. I had a feeling I was watching Jordan on the court. You could literally see it; he just kept rising and rising and rising. It felt like he would never come back down. That explosiveness, that leap… you’d just think, ‘What are you even doing, man?’ He dunked over three defenders. But he had one issue: he didn’t have the drive.