Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards sustained a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. Edwards is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Minnesota took a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 with a 112-96 win over the Denver Nuggets. On the precipice of advancing, Edwards will be missing some time.

“Anthony Edwards has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and a hyperextension in his left knee. So he has avoided any significant ligament injury, any serious damage in that left knee,” Charania said on SportsCenter. “But he is expected to be out for multiple weeks, and so the Timberwolves, who are up 3-1 in this best of seven series against the Denver Nuggets, will now be without Anthony Edwards for the remainder of this series, potentially longer than that.

“He has been laboring through a runner’s knee injury in his other knee, the right knee, that he’s been getting at least one PRP injection for. He’s had to deal with inflammation and swelling in that other knee, but now it’s the opposite knee. It’s that left knee. And so the rehab starts now for Anthony Edwards. I’m told that’s going to be a period of more rest, lowering the swelling now in his left knee, but Anthony Edwards, bone bruise, hyperextension out at least multiple weeks.”

Not only is Edwards out, but star three-point shooter Donte DiVencenzo is out for the remainder of the postseason with a torn Achilles. Coming into the game, Edwards averaged 28.8 points per game, five rebounds, 3.7 assists, shot 48.9% from the floor and 39.9% from three. DiVencenzo averaged 12.2 points per game and shot 40.6% from the floor while putting up a 37.9% three-point percentage.

“He has a torn Achilles tendon, and he went underwent MRI right after the injury in Minnesota, and got that diagnosis, and he’s been a glue piece for this team all season,” Charania said. “He’s played in all 82 games. He’s one of the top three point shooters in the NBA, and so you think about it, within the first half last night, just 79 seconds into the game, Dante DiVincenzo out in the second quarter, Anthony Edwards out.

“So in the span of just a couple quarters, the Timberwolves lost their back court. They won the game to go up 3-1 But now they’re going to be without Dante DiVincenzo and Anthony Edwards for the remainder of the series.”

Minnesota and Denver resume their first round playoff series Monday night at 10:30 p.m. ET in Denver. The Nuggets need to win out to advance and will have an advantage in the health department.