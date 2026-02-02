Terry Rozier has not played this season for the Miami Heat after being arrested in late October. Rozier’s name is connected to an FBI gambling probe currently taking place. A lot of questions still surround the situation, including what Miami is doing with money attached to the contract Rozier signed with the Charlotte Hornets back in 2022.

A decision has now come in, with Rozier set to make the full $26.6 million due to an arbitrator’s ruling. Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac tweeted out the latest on Monday afternoon, explaining what the Heat have been doing with Rozier’s paychecks in the meantime.

“Per ESPN, an arbitrator has ruled that Terry Rozier (administrative leave while facing federal gambling-related charges) should be receiving his $26.6M salary from the #Heat,” Ginnitti said via X. “Miami has been placing his paychecks into an interest-bearing account all season, and have assumed all expected cap/tax charges thus far.”

Sports betting cases are becoming more popular across the country. Rozier was arrested after sportsbooks in states flagged wagers placed on the then-Hornets guard during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Limited time played before leaving with an injury meant people cashed out on some unders.

“Sportsbooks in multiple states flagged suspicious betting interest on Rozier’s statistics ahead of a Charlotte Hornets-New Orleans Pelicans game on March 23, 2023,” ESPN’s Shams Charania said back in October. “An unexpected surge of bets came in on the under on Rozier’s points, rebounds and assists, causing sportsbooks to halt betting on the veteran guard. Rozier played just 10 minutes before leaving the game, citing a foot injury.”

In the noted game back in March of 2023, Rozier played for nine minutes and 34 seconds. He finished with five points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a turnover in a 115-96 loss by Charlotte in New Orleans. He then exited with that foot injury, with that being his final appearance of that season in 2023-24.

Rozier has not played in the NBA since April 13, 2024, in Miami’s regular season finale against the Washington Wizards. While the Heat did qualify for the playoffs, Rozier did not see any action in four games. The Cleveland Cavaliers completed a sweep in four games, only one of which Rozier even dressed out for.

Looking at his whole career, Rozier has been in the league for a decade. He is a former first-round pick of the Boston Celtics, spending his college days at Louisville.