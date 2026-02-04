Former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is back in the coaches booth after the 46-year-old was named the Arizona Cardinals‘ offensive coordinator under new head coach Mike LaFleur, according the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Hackett previously worked under LaFleur’s brother, Matt, for three seasons as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator between 2019-21.

Hackett earned the promotion less than a week after the former New York Jets OC was hired to be Miami Dolphins‘ quarterback coach under new head coach and former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley on Jan. 29.

Hackett actually replaced LaFleur as the Jets offensive coordinator in 2023, when he partnered with former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers under then-head coach Robert Saleh. After a house-cleaning in New York, Hackett spent the 2025 season serving as a defensive analyst with the Packers under Hafley, which led to him securing the opportunity with the Dolphins.

Hackett also has previous OC stints with the Buffalo Bills (2013-14) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18) prior to joining Matt LaFleur as the Packers play-caller in 2019.

Arizona Cardinals hire Rams OC Mike LaFleur as head coach, per report

The Arizona Cardinals hired Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as their head coach on Sunday, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mike LaFleur, brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, is finalizing a five-year deal with Arizona. He will replace Jonathan Gannon, fired after the 2025 season. With LaFleur in place, all 10 NFL head coach vacancies have been filled.

LaFleur, 38, got his start in coaching as an offensive assistant for Elmhurst in 2009. An offensive intern for the Cleveland Browns in 2014, LaFleur quickly rose through the NFL coaching ranks. In 2017, he became passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan, a role he held through the 2020 season.

In 2021, then 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh became head coach of the New York Jets. LaFleur followed him to New York, serving as the team’s offensive coordinator. Both sides parted ways after two seasons. LaFleur found a lifeline with McVay, who brought him on as offensive coordinator in 2023.

The Cardinals have just one playoff appearance over the last 10 seasons and are coming off a 7-10 campaign in 2025. Given the staff turnover, LaFleur faces plenty of questions with Arizona’s roster this offseason, the biggest one at the quarterback position. Kyler Murray played in just five games last season while missing much of the season with a persistent foot injury. Between injuries and inconsistent play, Murray’s future in Arizona is questionable at best.

