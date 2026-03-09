The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially down an offensive lineman thanks to NFL free agency. Guard Isaac Seumalo has signed with the Arizona Cardinals on a three year-deal, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Seumalo spent three years in Pittsburgh after joining from Philadelphia. Now, he will make over $30 million in the desert.

“Guard Isaac Seumalo to the Cardinals for three years and $31.5M, per sources,” Fowler said via X. “Deal done by Joe DiBenedetto and Ken Sarnoff of 1 OF 1 Agency.”

When Seumalo was available for Pittsburgh, he was a starter. In the 44 games played in a Steelers uniform, all of them were starts. However, four games were missed in 2024 and another three this past season. Still, getting somebody as experienced as Seumalo in the lineup on nearly a weekly basis was a positive under head coach Mike Tomlin.

Arizona is hoping something similar will be brought to its franchise. Last season saw the Cardinals finish 31st in rushing yards, an area they addressed by signing running back Tyler Allgeier earlier on Monday. But the blocking up front needs to be capable of opening up lanes for backs. Seumalo only helps the cause.

Protecting the quarterback did not go too well for Arizona either. Only five teams gave up more sacks during the 2025 campaign. A total of 59 came against them. While Kyler Murray is no longer with the franchise, somebody new will be taking over. Making sure they can stay in a clean pocket is going to be critical to the success of 2026 under new head coach Mike LaFleur.

Pittsburgh Steelers make splash trade for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts traded wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Pittman made 17 appearances and 16 starts for the Colts this past season.

He finished the year with 784 receiving yards and a career-high seven touchdowns on 80 catches. While Pittman notched a personal-best in receiving touchdowns, his receiving yards were a step backward from the 2024 campaign, and a significant decrease from his career-high 1,152 yards in 2023.

Following his standout season in 2023, Pittman signed a three-year, $71.5 million contract extension with the Colts. The contract included $46 million guaranteed. The Steelers and Pittman agreed to a new three-year, $59 million deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this report