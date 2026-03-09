Report: Arizona Cardinals sign former Steelers guard Issac Seumalo to three-year deal
The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially down an offensive lineman thanks to NFL free agency. Guard Isaac Seumalo has signed with the Arizona Cardinals on a three year-deal, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Seumalo spent three years in Pittsburgh after joining from Philadelphia. Now, he will make over $30 million in the desert.
“Guard Isaac Seumalo to the Cardinals for three years and $31.5M, per sources,” Fowler said via X. “Deal done by Joe DiBenedetto and Ken Sarnoff of 1 OF 1 Agency.”
When Seumalo was available for Pittsburgh, he was a starter. In the 44 games played in a Steelers uniform, all of them were starts. However, four games were missed in 2024 and another three this past season. Still, getting somebody as experienced as Seumalo in the lineup on nearly a weekly basis was a positive under head coach Mike Tomlin.
Arizona is hoping something similar will be brought to its franchise. Last season saw the Cardinals finish 31st in rushing yards, an area they addressed by signing Tyler Allgeier earlier on Monday. But the blocking up front needs to be capable of opening up lanes for backs. Seumalo only helps the cause.