Report: Athletics to call-up former LSU standout 3B Tommy White

After three seasons of Minor League Baseball, The Athletics are calling up former LSU standout third baseman Tommy White.

In 55 games with the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s Triple-A team) this season, White hit for a .303 average with 12 doubles, nine home runs, 47 RBI, a .345 OBP%, and a .489 SLG%. He’ll become the latest player from the loaded 2024 MLB Draft to make their Major League debut, joining the likes of MLB All-Stars Travis Bazzana, Chase Burns, and Nick Kurtz.

Across two seasons at LSU, White was a two-time All-SEC selection, and helped propel the Tigers to their seventh National Championship in program history in 2023. White also earned Second Team All-American honors in both 2023 and 2024.

The A's are calling up third baseman Tommy White, sources tell ESPN. White, a star at LSU and second-round pick in 2024, is hitting .303/.353/.465 with 10 home runs and 64 RBIs this season. The 23-year-old is expected to make his debut Friday against Washington. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 16, 2026

White is the No. 7 ranked prospect in The Athletics organization. Back in Spring Training, A’s manager Mark Kotsay spoke highly of White.

“Tommy left a good impression on our Major League staff,” Kotsay said, via MLB.com. “He did a lot of things to make himself a better player throughout the offseason, and he showed that while he was in camp for us.”

‘Tommy Tanks’ belted 48 home runs across two seasons at LSU

White’s collegiate baseball career began at NC State, where he was named the ACC Freshman of the Year and earned First Team All-ACC honors. He then transferred to LSU, where he’d spend the next two seasons. Across 132 games played for LSU, White hit for a .351 average with 36 doubles, 48 home runs, and 175 RBI.

“Just being around all the guys that are veterans now but still young, learning from those guys like [Lawrence Butler], [Brent Rooker], Jacob Wilson, they’re still young, so it’s easy to pick their brains,” White said back in Spring Training. “They’re also not far in front of me.

“So, being able to see how their process went and what they do, picking their brain 24/7 is really what I was doing. I learned as much as possible about how to go about being that same guy every single day. That’s the next step, and they definitely showed me how to do that.”

White joins an A’s team that sits at 41-55 at the All-Star Break. There’s no doubt the team is hoping White can provide a spark, as the team lost nine of their final 10 games heading into the Break. White is the latest young star to join the big league roster, joining All-Stars Jacob Wilson and Nick Kurtz.