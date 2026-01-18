The Atlanta Falcons are hiring former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday night. Per Schefter, Atlanta is giving Stefanski a five-year contract.

Across six seasons in Cleveland, Stefanski led the Browns to a 44-56 record with two postseason appearances (2020 and 2023). He was named NFL Coach of the Year in both 2020 and 2023, but was let go following the 2025 season.

ESPN sources: the Atlanta Falcons are finalizing a deal to hire Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach. The two-time NFL Coach of the Year flew to Atlanta on Saturday, and now will stay on to take over the Falcons’ head coaching job. pic.twitter.com/1Kc4MKygos — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2026

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported that the Falcons were targeting Stefanski for their head coach vacancy Saturday morning.

“Let’s focus in on Kevin Stefanski, one of the top head coaching candidates available, former Browns coach,” Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Live. “Our understanding is that Kevin Stefanski has emerged as a top candidate for the Atlanta Falcons. He’s slated to meet with them later today for a second in-person interview. They have done everything they need to do from a league perspective, as far as hiring. So they can, in fact, hire Kevin Stefanski if they so choose to.

“My understanding is he is, as of right now, the only person coming in for a second interview. Certainly puts him as the person to beat in Atlanta. They are not alone. The Tennessee Titans, among others, would like a second shot at Kevin Stefanski. We will see, though, if the Atlanta Falcons make it happen.”

Kevin Stefanski will succeed Raheem Morris in Atlanta

Stefanski’s first four seasons with Cleveland were phenomenal, as led the Browns to a 37-30 with two Playoff appearances. For an organization as thirsty for success as Cleveland is, this seemed to be their head coach for life. The past two seasons were brutal, however, as Cleveland went just 8-26 with back-to-back last place finishes in the NFC North.

The Philadelphia native will now succeed former head coach Raheem Morris, who was let go following an 8-9 season. Under Morris, the Falcons posted a 20-25 record, but did not quality for the postseason in either of his two seasons in charge. Atlanta has not made the Playoffs since 2017, when it fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 15-10 in the NFC Divisional Round.

The quarterback of that Atlanta team, Matt Ryan, was hired as the team’s President of Football Operations on Jan. 10. After being in office for just over a week, Ryan has hired one of the best available coaches in the NFL to lead the Atlanta Falcons into a new era.