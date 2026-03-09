The Atlanta Falcons are expected to push to sign QB Tua Tagovailoa in free agency, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Tagovailoa was just released from the Miami Dolphins with a post-June 1st designation.

“The Falcons are making a strong push to sign former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and a deal could come together soon, sources tell The Insiders,” Pelissero wrote. “No deal can be finalized until Tua is officially released Wednesday. But signs point to Atlanta.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler previously reported the Atlanta Falcons could be a landing spot before too long. That remains the case Monday as the Falcons try and round Michael Penix Jr. into form.

“You know, some people around the league I’ve talked to are looking at a place like Atlanta,” Fowler said. “Maybe he can go there for a month or two and keep the seat warm for Michael Penix, their young quarterback, until he comes back. So we’ll see if Tua finds a home, not a guarantee.”

Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan confirmed the decision in a statement Saturday, thanking Tagovailoa for his six seasons with the organization: “I recently informed Tua and his representation that we are going to move in a new direction at the quarterback position and will be releasing him after the start of the new league year,” Sullivan said.

With a new front office and coaching staff in place, Miami appears focused on reshaping the roster and creating competition at key positions: “As we move forward, we will be focused on infusing competition across the roster and establishing a strong foundation for this team as we work toward building a sustained winner,” Sullivan explained.

Alas, Tagovailoa’s tenure in Miami included flashes of high-level play. After being selected fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama, he took a major step forward under head coach Mike McDaniel during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. His best year came in 2023, when he led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards while throwing 29 touchdowns and earning Pro Bowl recognition.

However, injuries and inconsistent performance began to derail that momentum. This past season, Tagovailoa threw for 2,660 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions across 14 games before eventually being benched. The arrival of new head coach Jeff Hafley and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik appears to have accelerated the team’s decision to move in a different direction.