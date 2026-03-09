The Atlanta Falcons plan to sign former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The move comes after the Falcons announced they are planning to move on from Kirk Cousins this week.

The addition of Tagovailoa means the Falcons will have two left-handed quarterbacks on the roster. Michael Penix Jr. is entering his third year with the team and is currently recovering from knee surgery.

This story is developing.