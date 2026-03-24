The Atlanta Falcons are expected to sign veteran running back Brian Robinson Jr., according to multiple reports. This comes after the Falcons lost Tyler Allgeier in free agency, signing a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Robinson spent the 2025 season with the San Francisco 49ers and rushed for 400 yards and two touchdowns on 92 carries. The former Alabama star began his NFL career with the Washington Commanders in 2022 and was with the team for three seasons.

Washington selected Brian Robinson Jr. in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Robinson rushed for 797 yards and two touchdowns on 205 carries. He had a breakout season in 2023, tallying 733 rushing yards, 368 receiving yards, and nine total touchdowns.

In 2024, Robinson rushed for 799 yards and eight touchdowns on 187 carries. Before the start of the 2025 season, the Commanders traded Robinson to the 49ers for a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft.

Brian Robinson Jr. will now work with Bijan Robinson

In his one season in San Francisco, Robinson played behind Christian McCaffrey, who recorded 1,202 rushing yards, 924 receiving yards, and 17 total touchdowns. Their contributions helped the 49ers reach the divisional round of the playoffs.

“I see opportunities for myself regardless,” Robinson said before the start of last season, per Will Backus of CBS Sports. “I know C-Mac is going to do his thing and I’m going to be ready to do my thing for sure… I respect everybody. I respect the room. I respect C-Mac. But I’m a competitor. I’m here to compete.”

Robinson will now team up with Bijan Robinson, who had a monster 2025 season. The former Texas star registered 2,298 yards from scrimmage and was selected to the AP All-Pro First Team. The Falcons will have a new look on offense in 2026, hiring Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach and signing former Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to compete with Michael Penix Jr.