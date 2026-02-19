Report: Bad Bunny, WWE in contact over possible WrestleMania appearance

Puerto Rican musical superstar Bad Bunny has already had an amazing 2026, as he took home the Grammy Award for Album of the Year (Debí Tirar Más Fotos) and performed at halftime of Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

A return to the squared circle could be next for the six-time Grammy Award winner. According to a report from Fightful Wrestling and WrestleVotes, Bad Bunny and his team have been in contact with WWE over a potential WrestleMania appearance. WrestleMania 42 takes place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on April 18 & 19.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has competed in three matches under the WWE banner. He made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 alongside fellow Puerto Rico native Damian Priest. Bunny and Priest defeated The Miz & John Morrison in a tag-team match, which emanated from Raymond-James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

He made his return to the ring as a surprise entrant in the 2022 Royal Rumble match, often lauded as one of the worst in recent history. Bunny entered at No. 27, eliminated two Superstars (Dolph Ziggler and Sheamus), and lasted 7:41 before being eliminated by eventual winner Brock Lesnar.

His last WWE appearance came at the 2023 Backlash PLE, which took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Bunny’s home country. Bunny faced his former tag partner Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight, which earned a stellar 4.5 rating from The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer. We are approaching three years since his last match in WWE, but the wait could almost be over.

Bad Bunny has emerged as one of biggest music superstars on the planet

Bunny is a massive draw, as his Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performance drew 128.2 million viewers from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. ET. It was the fourth-most watched halftime show in Super Bowl history, behind just Kendrick Lamar (133.5 million in 2025), Michael Jackson (133.4 million in 1993), and Usher (129.3 million in 2024). He also remains the most streamed artist on Spotify, garnering a whopping 115 million monthly listeners.

The Wrestling Observer also reported on Thursday that Bunny and his team were in discussions for a tag match involving Logan Paul, another celebrity who successfully crossed over into a WWE ring. Paul’s WWE tenure began as a special attraction (much like Bad Bunny), but he has since signed a full-time contract and is seen weekly on ‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ on Netflix as part of ‘The Vision’ stable.

After a strong start to the year, a second match at WrestleMania looks to potentially be on the cards for the international superstar.