Report: Baltimore Ravens fire HC John Harbaugh after 18 seasons

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, John Harbaugh is out as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. This comes days after Baltimore fell just short of another AFC North title in a winner-take-all game on Sunday Night Football vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. Somebody new will be on the Ravens sideline for the first time in 18 years.

Baltimore hired Harbaugh ahead of the 2008 season when he was the defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. What followed turned into one of the best stretches in franchise history. Harbaugh led the Ravens to six division championships, 12 playoff appearances, four AFC Championship Games, and, of course, the Super Bowl title.

Famously, Harbaugh coached in Super Bowl XLVII against his brother, Jim Harbaugh. A Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers game — arguably most famous for the lights going out in the then-Mercedes-Benz Superdome for just over 30 minutes. In the end, the eldest Harbaugh came out on top, lifting the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans.

The lone individual award Harbaugh won came in 2019 as the AP Coach of the Year. Baltimore went 14-2 in the regular season, the first one with Lamar Jackson under center. Jackson also won NFL MVP that season, being quite the year for everyone involved with the Ravens.

In total, Harbaugh coached in 293 regular season games for the Ravens, winning 180 of them. His playoff record is over .500 as well, going 13-11. Those kinds of numbers are going to be difficult for anyone to replicate.

Schefter later added to his reporting, explaining what could be next for Harbaugh. It sounds like he will not be out of a job for too long. Harbaugh is expected to be a head coaching candidate across the league, and potentially one of the more sought-after guys.

“John Harbaugh now is expected to become the top head-coaching candidate in this hiring cycle, per multiple league sources,” Schefter said via X. “Multiple teams now are expected to be interested in hiring him, and his presence is expected to have big ramifications.”

Coaches with 180 wins in their career do not pop up on the market all too often. Harbaugh will find himself in the top 10 all-time in career wins in the relatively near future. It’s easy to see why multiple teams are going to push hard to get Harbaugh in as their head coach.