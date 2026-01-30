Report: Baltimore Ravens hire Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens are hiring Declan Doyle as their offensive coordinator, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Doyle will have play-calling responsibilities for the Ravens under new head coach Jesse Minter.

Doyle was the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator this past season. Under Doyle’s leadership, the Bears averaged 369.2 yards of total offense per game, the sixth most in the NFL.

The Bears posted an 11-6 regular-season record and advanced to the NFC Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs before being eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams. The Bears recorded 417 yards of offense in the season-ending loss.

While Doyle played a significant role for Chicago, head coach Ben Johnson was the team’s primary play-caller. In Baltimore, Doyle will hold the reins to the Ravens’ offense. After all, HC Jesse Minter has a defensive background.

Before serving as the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator, Doyle was the Denver Broncos’ tight ends coach in the 2023-24 seasons. He was an offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints from 2019-22. He began his coaching career at Iowa, where he was a student assistant from 2016-18.

Doyle is only 29 years old. Earlier this month, Ben Johnson raved about Declan Doyle’s coaching abilities.

“Declan has done a phenomenal job this year,” Johnson said. “He’s everything I thought he was going to be and some. He’s got tremendous presence in front of the players, extremely smart. He’s picked up the offense quickly throughout the spring and camp and has been able to augment it. We’ve got such a strong coaching staff, from the coordinators to position coaches, to some of these young coaches as well.

“They’re going to continue to ascend, and I think the future’s bright for a guy like Declan. Hopefully, we can keep him here for a long time, but I know he’s been an asset to me, he’s been an asset to our offense and all these players as well.”

Doyle will aim to revive the Baltimore Ravens’ offense, which struggled at times this past season while quarterback Lamar Jackson battled injury. Jesse Minter has been outspoken about his desire to keep Jackson at the center of the Ravens’ efforts.

“I just look forward to connecting with him, helping him become the best version of himself, creating a team identity that allows him to thrive, which he’s already proven to be one of the best players in the National Football League,” Minter said. “[I want to] put a team around him that allows him to reach that ultimate goal of bringing a Super Bowl back to Baltimore.”