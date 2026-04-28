Although it was first reported that the Baltimore Ravens were just bringing Vanderbilt UDFA QB Diego Pavia into mini-camp, he has now been awarded with a contract.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Ravens are indeed signing Pavia to a three-year deal. He was supposed to try out for the team, but he has now been signed in advance. Baltimore also signed UConn UDFA QB Joe Fagnano to a three-year deal on Tuesday.

Although it was expected, Pavia was the first Heisman finalist to go undrafted since 2014 (Northern Illinois‘ Jordan Lynch). The Vanderbilt quarterback was one of the last UDFA quarterbacks to sign a deal, as he works as his own agent. He, however, has now landed in Baltimore behind former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Ravens are signing former Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia to a three-year deal, per source. Pavia were supposed to try out this weekend, but the Ravens signed him in advance. pic.twitter.com/QMeHAWnffP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2026

Diego Pavia becomes fourth quarterback on Baltimore’s roster

Pavia was Vanderbilt‘s first-ever quarterback to be named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy this past season. He was more than well-deserving of being a finalist for the award, as he passed for a program-record 3,192 yards and led the ‘Dores to 10 wins (first time in program history). He was responsible for 36 touchdowns and will go down as one of, if not the best, players in program history.

“Pavia is a short, tough, productive quarterback who plays bigger than his measurables,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote ahead of the Draft. “He elevates those around him and was the main character in Vanderbilt’s shift from doormat to winning program. He’s improvisational, creating explosives that aren’t on the call sheet without playing reckless hero ball. He scans through progressions, throwing with intermediate accuracy, but impatience versus zone can lead to costly mistakes.

“He can stand and deliver or escape and win with his arm or legs when pressured. However, he lacks ideal mechanics and needs altered launch points for cleaner sight lines and release points. Efficiency and success rates check out across most situational filters, but he requires a more tailored scheme. Quarterbacks his size rarely make NFL rosters, but his competitiveness should be a plus as long as he’s willing to accept a role as a backup.”

With Pavia’s addition to Baltimore’s roster, the Ravens now boast four quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson, Fagnano, Pavia, and long-time backup Tyler Huntley. This offseason will be pivotal for the two UDFA signings, who will likely be battling it out for a roster spot. The designated ‘QB4’ could very well find himself on Baltimore’s practice squad, whether that is Pavia or Fagnano.