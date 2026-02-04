The Baltimore Ravens will not retain QB coach Tee Martin under Jesse Minter’s new staff, per Jordan Schultz. Martin’s been with the team since 2021.

Sources: The Ravens will not retain QBs coach Tee Martin under the new coaching staff,” Schultz wrote on Twitter/X. “A massive change as the well-respected Martin has been in Baltimore since 2021 — and is one of the people closest to Lamar Jackson within the organization.”

Prior to coming to Baltimore, Martin served as the Tennessee assistant head coach and wide receivers coach from 2019-20. He’s been coaching since 2006 after a short pro career in the NFL, NFL Europe and CFL.

A former quarterback for the Vols from 1996-99, Martin won a national title in 1998 with Tennessee and was named First-Team All-SEC a year later prior to his pro career. At Tennessee, Martin threw for 4,592 yards, 32 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and a 55.4% completion percentage over the course of four seasons.

He was a fifth round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2000, playing for them for two years. Martin also spent time with the Rhein Fire, Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He then started coaching in 2006 at Morehouse College in 2006 as the passing game coordinator.

Martin worked his way around high school and college football, which included college stops at New Mexico (2009), Kentucky (2010-11), USC (2012-18) and Tennessee (2019-20). What comes next for Martin is anyone’s guess.

Moving forward, it’s Minter’s show in Baltimore. He was on the Ravens’ staff from 2017-20, starting out as a defensive assistant and becoming defensive backs coach in 2020. In 2021, he became the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt and took the same role at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh from 2022-23.

Vanderbilt and took the same role at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh from 2022-23.

When Harbaugh left for the NFL, Minter joined him as defensive coordinator. Now, he will return to Baltimore to replace John Harbaugh after his departure after the regular season.

“I am truly honored to serve as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens,” Minter said in a statement. “This is an organization whose values, culture and tradition of excellence reflect everything I believe about the game of football and how it should be played.”