Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jurickson Profar will officially have to forfeit his $15 million salary for 2026 while serving out a season-long suspension after his appeal of a second performance-enhancing drug violation was recently resolved, according to ESPN. Major League Baseball revealed Profar tested positive for “exogenous testosterone and its metabolites” on March 3.

It’s the second time in the last calendar year that the 33-year-old Profar was dinged by a positive PED violation, thus prompting a full 162-game suspension. Profar is just the sixth player to receive a full-season suspension for PED use since MLB elevated the penalty for two-time offenders in 2014.

Profar previously received an 80-game suspension at the start of the 2025 season after MLB revealed he tested positive for “human chorionic gonadotropin.” That is a hormone typically made during pregnancy to encourage testosterone production, on March 31, 2025.

“I want to apologize to the entire Braves organization, my teammates, and the fans. It is because of my deep love and respect for this game that I would never knowingly do anything to cheat it,” Profar said in a statement at the time of his first suspension, per MLB.com. “I have been tested my entire career, including eight times last season alone, and have never tested positive. I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB’s decision.”

The Braves signed Profar to a three-year, $42-million contract in January 2025 following a career year with the San Diego Padres, but he’s yet to live up to the lofty contract. After returning last July, Profar hit just .245 with 14 home runs and 43 RBIs while playing left field for Atlanta. Following sports hernia surgery this past offseason, Profar was expected to largely play DH this season after the Braves let Marcell Ozuna leave in free agency.

The loss of Profar is potentially a huge blow for the Braves, who are already down several key players. Shortstop Ha-seong Kim will miss the first part of the season after undergoing hand surgery in January. The Braves will also start the season without starting pitchers Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep after both suffered elbow injuries this Spring. Atlanta is expected to rely more on veteran fre agent addition Mike Yastrzemski to produce both in left field and at the plate.

Atlanta recorded a 76-86 season in 2025, the team’s first losing season since 2017. From 2018 to 2024, the Braves won six NL East titles and won the World Series in 2021.

— On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this report.