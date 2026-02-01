ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the New York Giants are interested in Brian Callahan and Kliff Kingsbury for their vacant OC job. The two have been linked to coach under John Harbaugh.

“Source: Former Titans head coach Brian Callahan and former Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury are involved in Giants’ initial OC search,” Fowler wrote on Twitter/X. “New York plans to or has talked to them.”

The Giants are coming off a 3-14 season in which they fired head coach Brian Daboll midseason. Following Harbaugh’s parting of ways with the Baltimore Ravens after 18 years, New York went full court press to hire their new head coach.

Now, Harbaugh could be joined by Callahan or Kingsbury on the sidelines next fall. The original assumption was OC Todd Monken would follow Harbaugh from Baltimore. However, he was named the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Following two years with the Giants’ rival Washington Commanders as their OC, Kingsbury and the franchise elected to part ways. The former Arizona Cardinals head coach was linked to numerous openings, but this one seems to have a little more steam.

Callahan’s stint as the Tennessee Titans head coach was short lived. He went 4-19 and was fired following a 1-5 start this season. Callahan was previously the OC for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019-23, helping develop Joe Burrow and getting the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI.

Now that the Giants pivoted their search to Callahan and Kingsbury, perhaps one of them will get the chance to coach QB Jaxson Dart. With the pieces in place for the Giants, Harbaugh might be the coach to get it rolling again.

Harbaugh guided the Ravens to a 180-113 record across 18 seasons, earning 12 trips to the postseason. He led Baltimore to a Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers. While the Ravens never got to the Super Bowl in any other season under Harbaugh, they made three additional AFC Championship Game appearances.

Harbaugh is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL and it’s not often a coach with 180 wins comes available. New York acted fast in setting up an in-person meeting with Harbaugh and getting him to sign before he was set to interview with the Tennessee Titans. The Giants recognize the opportunity here, bringing on a proven winner to help stabilize the franchise.