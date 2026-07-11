Report: Brody Bumila to sign with Texas Rangers, forgo college baseball career

According to Matt Porter of The Boston Globe, high school pitcher Brody Bumila will sign with the Texas Rangers after being drafted by the team in the third round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday. Due to injuries, there were questions about whether or not Bumila would play college baseball. He was committed to play for Jim Schlossnagle at Texas. However, the lefty instead opts to get his professional career underway.

“Brody Bumila tells me that before drafting him 3-89, the Texas Rangers offered him ‘first-round money’ (amount will be revealed soon) and that he will sign with them,” Porter said via X. “Was committed to University of Texas. He also plans to have Tommy John in Arlington, Texas in the coming days.”

As Porter mentioned, injuries are the main reason Bumila fell into the third round. This is the second major elbow problem of the youngster’s career. Not exactly encouraging but it’s a risk the Rangers are willing to take. It’s something the organization has done in the past — both with prospects and Major League players.

Tommy John surgery taking place does mean Bumila will have to wait to see his career in a Rangers/Rangers affiliate uniform. But folks in Texas have to feel like they are getting a major steal with Bumila set to sign with them.

What MLB Draft analysts are saying about Brody Bumila

Reading a scouting report on Bumila from MLB Pipeline, it’s easy to see why scouts thought he had first-round talent. A lot of the conversation around him is with the fastball. But Bumila has two other pitches the Rangers will enjoy watching develop. Maybe just not as much as the 70-grade fastball.

“All discussions about Bumila start with his elite fastball,” the report said. “Not only can he crank it up to over 100 mph, but Bumila’s extension and low release height are outliers, creating 19-20 inches of inverted vertical break. In the Massachusetts high school ranks, he doesn’t need much more, though he does have a decent slider and changeup. He can vary the shape of his 88-89 mph breaker, and it should translate to pro ball, while he sells his upper-80s cambio with good arm speed, a pitch with some armside fade to it.”

Overall, Bumila is a 55-grade prospect per Pipeline. His slider and changeup are viewed similarly, from a grade perspective, at 55. The final piece of the puzzle is contral, which sits at 50.