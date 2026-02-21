Former Pro Bowler Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is doubtful to ever play football again, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. The standout Cleveland Browns linebacker suffered a neck injury back in October of 2024 and missed the entire ’25 campaign.

“Owusu-Koramoah, who suffered a serious neck injury in a violent collision with Ravens running back Derrick Henry on Oct 27, 2024, is doubtful at best to ever make it back to the playing field, a league source tells cleveland.com,” Cabot wrote. “The Browns’ second-round pick in 2021 out of Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah sat out all of last season while recuperating from the injury, which involved a serious, visible compression of his neck.”

Owusu-Koramoah will unfortunately not join Carson Schwesinger, a standout rookie, and Myles Garrett, who just set the new NFL sack record, next season. It remains to be seen if the Browns’ linebacker will continue his football career in a different capacity, should he officially be ruled out for good.

Owusu-Koramoah was drafted with the No. 52 overall pick (2nd round) by Cleveland in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He made the Pro Bowl in 2023 and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2021.

As Cabot reported, he spent the entire 2025 season recovering from the neck injury after his collision with running back Derrick Henry. However, it looks like he will not be able to return to the field.

During his time with the Browns, Owusu-Koramoah accumulated 308 total tackles, eight sacks, six forced fumbles, 17 pass deflections and three interceptions. He had a career-high 101 tackles in 2023.

Owusu-Koramoah played 27 games at Notre Dame from 2017-20, logging 142 tackles, seven sacks, seven pass deflections, one interception, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown. He was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 (when Notre Dame temporarily joined the conference in a COVID-affected season).

As a member of the Class of 2017, Owusu-Koramoah was a four-star recruit out of Hampton (Va.) Bethel HS, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 12 overall prospect in the state, the No. 38 linebacker in the class and the No. 351 overall prospect in the class.